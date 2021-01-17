STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Death of newly-married woman was suicide, say police

The post-mortem examination didn’t detect signs of any physical struggle, it was pointed out. 

Published: 17th January 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a 24-year-old newly married woman was found dead with her throat slit at her husband’s Kallambalam residence, police on Saturday confirmed that it was a case of suicide. Deceased Athira, who resided at Sunitha Bhavan, had got married to Sarath barely one-and-a-half months ago.

Police said that preliminary investigation indicated that she had used a curry knife to slit her throat. Athira’s fingerprints alone could be found on the knife and the locked door of bathroom, where her body was found, was forcibly opened by Sarath in the presence of Athira’s mother. The post-mortem examination didn’t detect signs of any physical struggle, it was pointed out. 

“We can confirm it as suicide. The preliminary probe revealed that. However, we need to find out what prompted her to take the extreme step and a probe is under way in this regard. I  summoned Sarath to the police station and interrogated him.There was nothing suspicious and he has been let off,” said I Faroz, Kallambalam CI. 

Meanwhile, relatives of Athira lodged a police complaint for a detailed probe into the incident. On Saturday, Sarath’s father Pushpangathan also voiced suspicion about the death. Athira was found dead in the bathroom around 11.45 am by her husband on Friday. On Friday around 8 am, Sarath along with his father had gone to a hospital in Kollam . At 10 am, when Athira’s mother came home to meet her, she did not see anyone there. So she waited for Sarath.

When Sarath returned, he started searching for Athira. On  finding  the bathroom locked from inside, Sarath broke open the door and found Athira  lying in a pool of blood. Police said they were alerted by Sarath. The dog squad and fingerprint experts had examined the spot and collected samples. The body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi gets emotional as he thanks frontline workers during Covid-19 vaccine launch
Gallery
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp