Death of newly-married woman was suicide, say police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a 24-year-old newly married woman was found dead with her throat slit at her husband’s Kallambalam residence, police on Saturday confirmed that it was a case of suicide. Deceased Athira, who resided at Sunitha Bhavan, had got married to Sarath barely one-and-a-half months ago.

Police said that preliminary investigation indicated that she had used a curry knife to slit her throat. Athira’s fingerprints alone could be found on the knife and the locked door of bathroom, where her body was found, was forcibly opened by Sarath in the presence of Athira’s mother. The post-mortem examination didn’t detect signs of any physical struggle, it was pointed out.

“We can confirm it as suicide. The preliminary probe revealed that. However, we need to find out what prompted her to take the extreme step and a probe is under way in this regard. I summoned Sarath to the police station and interrogated him.There was nothing suspicious and he has been let off,” said I Faroz, Kallambalam CI.

Meanwhile, relatives of Athira lodged a police complaint for a detailed probe into the incident. On Saturday, Sarath’s father Pushpangathan also voiced suspicion about the death. Athira was found dead in the bathroom around 11.45 am by her husband on Friday. On Friday around 8 am, Sarath along with his father had gone to a hospital in Kollam . At 10 am, when Athira’s mother came home to meet her, she did not see anyone there. So she waited for Sarath.

When Sarath returned, he started searching for Athira. On finding the bathroom locked from inside, Sarath broke open the door and found Athira lying in a pool of blood. Police said they were alerted by Sarath. The dog squad and fingerprint experts had examined the spot and collected samples. The body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem.