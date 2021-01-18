‘Hilly Aqua’ ready for distribution in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-awaited state government’s packaged drinking water brand ‘Hilly Aqua’ under the aegis of Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) is ready for distribution in the markets in the state. The distribution will be handled by Kudumbashree by selling 20 litres of bottled water at a rate of Rs 60. While the market price for a single bottle of water was `20, the ‘Hilly Aqua’ was available for public at Rs 13.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the bottled water plant at Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram. It is the second manufacturing unit in the state which is readied in the public sector. The plant has a capacity of producing 2,720 jars (20 litres) of drinking water on a daily basis. The production is completely mechanised without any manual support. The required bottles would be manufactured at the plant itself.

The Thiruvananthapuram unit of the all-women network Kudumbashree has designated a six-member team called ‘Santhwanam’ for the distribution and marketing of the drinking water produced from the new plant. The training for the distribution team has been completed. For details, the public can contact at 7025635870, 0471 2983848.

The government was bringing out the ‘Hilly Aqua’ after purifying the water using state-of-the-art technology. As the government’s bottled water would get manufactured from Aruvikkara plant along with the one in Thodupuzha, quality drinking water would be made available to the public at an affordable price.