STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Journalist Pradeep's kin launch online drive demanding CBI probe into his death

Earlier, the action council had raised doubt about the two motorcyclists seen moving on Pradeep’s left in the CCTV footage. 

Published: 18th January 2021 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Journalist S V Pradeep

Journalist S V Pradeep. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state police failing to investigate the mysterious death of journalist S V Pradeep effectively, an online signature and social media campaign has been started by his friends and relatives demanding a CBI probe. 

Last week, an action council was constituted demanding a comprehensive probe by a central investigation agency. Over 10,000 people have already signed up with the signature campaign titled ‘Justice for SV Pradeep’ started on change.org, demanding a CBI probe. 

The petitioner in the signature campaign is Pradeep’s mother R Vasanthakumari. She has also submitted a petition to State Police Chief Loknath Behera urging him to hand over the probe to CBI. 

In addition, Pradeep’s colleagues, friends and relatives also started sharing his picture with the slogan ‘Justice for Pradeep’ on Facebook,  WhatsApp and Twitter. According to the campaigners, the state government should hand over the investigation to a central investigation agency, preferably CBI.

They decided to intensify the online campaign as the Thiruvananthapuram city police failed to investigate further and closed the case as a “hit-and-run” accident. Though the driver of the tipper lorry was arrested a day after the accident at Karakkamandapam near Nemom, the investigators never showed any interest in probing the conspiracy angle alleged by relatives. 

“Pradeep’s family believes that his death is not due to the accident but it is a well-planned murder executed by goons of CPM. Since Pradeep was a critic of the present government, he had a good number of enemies. Moreover, the police team that investigated the case changed the FIR by replacing IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) with Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). This move is suspicious,” a campaign supporter said. 

The supporters allege that the police did not check his phone’s cloud storage and GPS and details of other vehicles at the time of the accident. Earlier, the action council had raised doubt about the two motorcyclists seen moving on Pradeep’s left in the CCTV footage. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S V Pradeep Kerala journalist
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp