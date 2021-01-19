296 new Covid cases, 218 recoveries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 296 people were tested positive for Covid on Monday along with 218 recoveries. There were 3,487 active Covid cases in the district on the day. As many as 1,369 people were newly under Covid observation in the district on the day taking the total number of people under Covid observation to 20,758. Among these, 74 people are in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 204 are through local transmission among which four are health workers.
Thiruvananthapuram
Monday’s cases 296
Recoveries on Monday 218
Death nil
Total deaths 703
Total cases 87,635
Total recovery 83,648
Active cases 3,487