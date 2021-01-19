296 new Covid cases, 218 recoveries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 296 people were tested positive for Covid on Monday along with 218 recoveries. There were 3,487 active Covid cases in the district on the day. As many as 1,369 people were newly under Covid observation in the district on the day taking the total number of people under Covid observation to 20,758. Among these, 74 people are in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 204 are through local transmission among which four are health workers.

Thiruvananthapuram

Monday’s cases 296

Recoveries on Monday 218

Death nil

Total deaths 703

Total cases 87,635

Total recovery 83,648

Active cases 3,487