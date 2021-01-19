STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
527 health workers take Covid shot

Dr Sarah Varghese, principal, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, inaugurated the drive.Meanwhile, a vaccination centre will start functioning in General Hospital on Tuesday.

Published: 19th January 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Sujatha, ARMO of Thiruvananthapuram MCH, inspects the Covid vaccine at the special vaccine centre started. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 527 health workers took Covid vaccine from nine centres across the district on Monday, the second day of the drive.Vaccination was given at District Hospital, Nedumangad ( 48), Taluk Hospital, Vithura ( 66), Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram ( 57), NIMS Medicity ( 62), Taluk Hospital, Parassala (60), Women and Child Care Hospital, Thycaud ( 53), Family Health centre, Pangappara ( 77), KIMS Hospital ( 54) and Sree Gokulam Medical College (50). The vaccination drive will continue on Tuesday too.

At the Medical College which became a vaccination centre only on Monday, 57 of the 100 people took vaccination while the remaining 43 couldn’t take it as some were pregnant, breast feeding mothers or were out of station. The centre is set up at the multi-disciplinary research lab building.

The first person to get vaccinated here was Dr A Santosh, Superintendent, SAT Hospital. The facility is set up in five rooms and a hall as per the guidelines issued by the health department.  

A team of nurses and data entry operators has been deployed to manage the 10-week- long vaccination drive here.

