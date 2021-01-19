IAF hold water sports in Kappil lake

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Air Force Station, Shankhumukham, conducted adventurous water sports activities such as jet skiing, kayaking, scuba diving in Kappil Lake, Varkala, under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Air Command. The aim of the event was to encourage the spirit of sports and adventure among the air warriors and their families.

The response of the whole event was impressive as many from various age groups from the Air Force fraternity participated in the events. Air Marshal J Chalapati VSM Senior Air Staff Officer at Southern Air Command, senior officers, air warriors and their families attended the camp. The two-week-long camp will conclude on Tuesday.