STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tourism inc wants early vaccine jab for lead workers

The prolonged shutdown due to Covid, two back-to-back floods and Nipah scare, have bled the sector beyond imagination.

Published: 19th January 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism sector has pitched the idea for considering its frontline workers for early Covid-19 vaccination after health workers and essential services like police, along with groups with co-morbidities. The prolonged shutdown due to Covid, two back-to-back floods and Nipah scare, have bled the sector beyond imagination.

Economic stagnation especially in the tourism sector has given untold hardship to various stakeholders. “For a state like Kerala, a healthy, robust tourism industry is critical to overall recovery of the economy as it contributes over 10 per cent of the GDP. So frontline tourism workers in travel and tourism should be given priority for vaccination,” said E M Najeeb, chairperson, Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry and IATO senior vice-president.

Tourism director P Balakiran told TNIE: “the department will soon submit a proposal to the government to consider frontline tourism workers for Covid vaccination after giving preventive shots to essential workers as well as persons in vulnerable age and health categories.” Already, the state has incurred a loss of `20-25k crore during 2020 due to the pandemic. 

According to the economic review of Kerala government, the state tourism sector had rebounded strongly in 2019 after the floods of 2018 and 2019 and witnessed the highest growth rate in domestic and foreign tourist arrivals in the last 24 years. There was 8.52 per cent growth in foreign tourist arrivals and 17.81 per cent growth in domestic tourist arrivals in 2019 over 2018 in the state.However, 2020 saw a dip in foreign tourist arrivals from 9,01,971 to 3,49,575, registering a decline of 61% during January-September. The domestic sector witnessed a decline of 75% during the period. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tourism sector COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp