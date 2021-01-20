Azhimala Shiva Temple to get upgraded facilities

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since the 58-ft-tall majestic Gangadhareswara statue of Lord Shiva was unveiled recently, thousands have been flocking daily to the Azhimala Shiva Temple in Vizhinjam.

The recently concluded festival at the temple had also added to the attraction and the Azhimala Shiva Temple Devaswom Trust is making plans to upgrade amenities for the visitors and devotees with the help of the government.

According to the trust members, around 10,000 people are visiting the temple daily for the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the traffic congestion on the road leading to the temple is troubling the residents and visitors. “We have planned to take around 2.5 acres of land on lease near the temple so that it could be used for parking alone. However, with the number of visitors increasing day- by- day, more parking space may be required,” said S Vijesh, general secretary of the trust.

The visitors are also having safety concerns as the sea portion in the back of the statue is deep and there is no fencing. On request, around 25 officials from Vizhinjam police station and four lifeguards have been posted on the temple premises. “The rocks at Azhimala beach are very slippery. We have discussed with Kottukal grama panchayat members in presence of M Vincent, MLA, and they have agreed to place some warning boards. The trust has also placed a few warning boards.

We have requested Minister Kadakampally Surendran to take up initiatives to do fencing close to the statue without affecting the beauty of the location,” said Vijesh. Though the crowd is increasing day- by- day, the trust has not decided on initiating a token system for the entry of devotees. “Our volunteers and police officials are taking enough measures to control the crowd. Thermal scanning is being done and sanitisers are provided on entry. Separate entry and exits have also been set up,” said a temple official. “Most of the visitors are from the neigbouring states.

We are expecting our regular foreign devotees once the normal flight services resume” he added. “We are making a detailed plan on constructing a dormitory where people coming from other states can have a short stay and for refreshment purpose,” said Vijesh. Around 15 toilets are being constructed on the temple premises in addition to the existing four ones. “The construction of toilets has begun and is expected to be completed soon,” said Vijesh. A meditation hall is being constructed beneath the statue which can accommodate around 300 persons at a time.

Pilgrim Tourism Circuit

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has decided to include the temple in the government’s ‘Pilgrim Tourism Circuit’ which consists of other renowned temples from the district. “An amenity centre is also under consideration. Approval will be given for it once the trust submits a detailed plan,” the minister said. The trust members hope that there will be a steep rise in the number of visitors once the temple is inducted into the circuit.

controlling the crowd

“The entry to the temple is currently restricted to specific timings. We are planning to open the temple by 5.30am after the festival and will be running till late evening. This will result in bringing down the rush at the temple. The police officials and volunteers are doing their best to control the crowd and ensure devotees’ safety,” said a temple official.

