Elections in seven local body wards on Thursday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seven local body wards, where election had been put off following the death of candidates, will go to the polls on Thursday. They include, Parambimukku (05) and Chola (13) wards of Panmana grama panchayat in Kollam, PHC Ward (07) of Chettikulangara grama panchayat in Alappuzha, municipal ward (37) of Kalamassery municipality in Ernakulam, Pullazhi ward (47) of Thrissur corporation, Thathoorpoyyil ward (11) of Mavoor grama panchayat in Kozhikode and Thillankery ward (07) of Kannur district panchayat. Polling will be held from 7am to 6pm and the counting of votes will be held on Friday at 8 am, according to the State Election Commission.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Government under misconception that only Punjab, Haryana farmers in battle against agri laws: Soren
DM sahib, this is Tejashwi Yadav: A call from RJD that left Patna official stumped
Maharashtra: Seven workers hospitalised after toxic gas leak in company
Names of Rohingyas figure in Bengal voter list, urged EC to intervene: Dilip Ghosh
AIMIM exposed after Bihar polls, would not be a factor in Bengal: Mamata