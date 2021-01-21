Elections in seven local body wards on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seven local body wards, where election had been put off following the death of candidates, will go to the polls on Thursday. They include, Parambimukku (05) and Chola (13) wards of Panmana grama panchayat in Kollam, PHC Ward (07) of Chettikulangara grama panchayat in Alappuzha, municipal ward (37) of Kalamassery municipality in Ernakulam, Pullazhi ward (47) of Thrissur corporation, Thathoorpoyyil ward (11) of Mavoor grama panchayat in Kozhikode and Thillankery ward (07) of Kannur district panchayat. Polling will be held from 7am to 6pm and the counting of votes will be held on Friday at 8 am, according to the State Election Commission.