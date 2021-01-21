Gurukulam convention centre to be a reality soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new convention centre and digital museum at Chempazhanthy, the birth place of Sree Narayana Guru will soon be a reality. Further increasing the pilgrim tourism possibilities here, the 23,622 sq ft building is close to completion.

The Chempazhanthy Gurukulam convention centre is being built close to the Vayalvaram house of Sree Narayana Guru with a budget of `18 crore. At present the construction of the moulded roof of the centre is under way. The construction work is being done by Uralungal Labour Contract Society.

The centre is expected to aid tourists visiting Guru’s birth place. Modelled after the Shanti Stupa in Odisha, the centre has two floors. The ground floor which has an expanse of 15,751 sq ft will have a hall where 1,200 people can sit at one time. The digital museum is set up on the first floor. The convention centre will also have a green room, office, kitchen, store room and toilet facility.