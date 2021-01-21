STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

My son was murdered, he needs justice, says SV Pradeep’s mother

Cops changed charges against driver, Vasanthakumari says during one-day hunger strike

Published: 21st January 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Journalist S V Pradeep’s mother R Vasanthakumari on a fast in front of the Secretariat demanding a CBI probe into his accident death | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “My son was murdered by someone. It was not an accident. My son needs justice,” said R Vasanthakumari, mother of journalist S V Pradeep who was killed in a road accident at Karakkamandapam in Thiruvananthapuram last month. She said this during the one-day hunger strike organised by an action council seeking justice for Pradeep, in front of Secretariat on Wednesday. Vasanthakumari could not control her emotions while speaking to the media during the strike.

“A CBI probe is the need of the hour. We have lost faith in the investigation of state police. The police changed charges from Section 302 (Murder) to Section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the driver. It is unacceptable. My son had many enemies due to his brave journalism. He never accepted any freebies from anyone for protecting anyone’s interests.  

He was trapped and betrayed in a honey trap case. But he came back strongly and continued his work. I am a retired school teacher. So he was brought up in an environment where truth gets more prominence. Now, my son has passed away. I became an orphan and no one there to do the duty of last rites when I die. I pray to God that this situation should not come to any mother in future,” Vasanthakumari said.

The strike was inaugurated by P T Thomas, MLA. Though former chief minister Oommen Chandy was slated to inaugurate the strike, he could not turn up.  “Truth will come out only if CBI probes the case. The state police cannot do anything. The investigation team has not inspected the two-wheelers which travelled along with Pradeep’s scooter, so far.

It is suspicious. Pradeep had enemies. So the police should have probed the conspiracy angle. Two mediapersons were killed in accidents in the city under mysterious circumstances. The government and police had done nothing to bring out the truth,” Thomas said. BJP state secretary S Suresh, relatives, friends of Pradeep and action council members also spoke on the occasion.

The police probing the case on Wednesday released more CCTV visuals of the accident. R Prathapan Nair, Fort Assistant Commissioner of Police, on Wednesday said that the police are trying to get the whereabouts of the people who travelled on the two scooters near Pradeep’s two-wheeler. “We are collecting details. We released the visuals so that these people could voluntarily come forward. So we are waiting for that and further probe will be done accordingly,” Nair said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SV Pradeep murder
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp