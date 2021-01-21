STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protest brews among fishermen 

There are around 87 kambavala units in Poonthura that offer a livelihood for thousands of fishermen.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 4,000 fishermen, engaged in ‘kambavala’ and ‘thattamadi’ fishing in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, have been in arms against the offshore breakwater project which they claim would adversely affect their fishing activities.  The community claims they will not let the authorities execute the project at Valiyathura without receiving proper compensation. There are around 87 kambavala units in Poonthura that offer a livelihood for thousands of fishermen.

The Trivandrum Kambavala Matsya Thozhilali Federation has given a memorandum to the fisheries minister, Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC), and the state government against the implementation of the project, alleging that it is unscientific. The federation is planning to take out a march and stage a protest in front of the assembly complex to draw the authorities’ attention towards the concerns of these fishermen. 

“Since the launch of the breakwater construction to facilitate the construction of Vizhinjam Port, the fishermen have lost around 250 metres of shoreline from Poonthura to Veli,” said Tony Oliver, president of the federation.He added that the offshore breakwater projects are a failure and once the project is implemented at Poonthura, around 4,000 fishermen would lose their jobs. An official associated with the project said the project will be executed in a way that it wouldn’t affect fishing activities. 

“We will not be launching the project along the entire shoreline at the same time. The plan is to construct the breakwater segment-wise. So we will ensure that fishing activities are not hit by the construction work,” said the official. Meanwhile, there are also allegations that the resistance is triggered by the quarry mafia. “Once the offshore breakwater project is implemented, there would not be any demand for rocks. They are scared and instigating fishermen against the project,” an official said. 

