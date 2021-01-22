STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No decision on Assembly candidates: Mullappally

Mullapally said only the best of the candidates will be fielded in the assembly elections.

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC has not even started the preliminary-level discussions about candidature, so all the talks of him contesting in the upcoming Assembly election is premature, said KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran. Addressing the 11th foundation year celebrations of the Differently Abled Peoples’ Congress at Indira Bhavan on Thursday, Mullappally urged party workers to be the torch-bearers of discipline and unity.

Mullapally said only the best of the candidates will be fielded in the assembly elections. “People from all walks of life including the disabled, youth and women will be given adequate preference when the candidates are considered. Each constituency will be studied and only the efficient will be fielded,” he said.

Mullapally said the AICC is the last word when it comes to announcing the party decisions, clearly hinting the party’s annoyance at the controversial public statements made by some leaders. “AICC is the one body that sets the party’s policies. If someone comes out with certain comments, that will not be the party’s statement,” he said.

