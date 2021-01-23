New Covid cases hit 500-mark again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a long gap, the Covid cases in the district went above 500-mark on Friday with 515 more patients getting infected. A total of 272 patients recovered from the disease. The number of active cases also shot up to 3,926 from the previous day’s tally of 3,688. As many as 1,759 people are newly under observation in the district on the day taking the total number of people under observation to 21,025.

Among the total cases, 359 got infected through local transmission out of whom two are health workers. Seven deaths were also reported on the day. On Friday, 980 people were vaccinated in the district. Women and Childcare hospital, Thycaud (76), Gokulam Medical College (100), NIMS (98), Varkala Taluk Hospital (51), General Hospital (100), Medical College (74) , Community Health Centre, Aruvikkara (81), District Hospital Nedumangad (76), KIMS (98), Neyyattinkara District Hospital (64), Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital (84) and Parassala Taluk Hospital (78) are the centres were people took the jab.

Covid tracker

New cases- 515

Recoveries- 272

Deaths - 7

Total deaths - 719

Total cases - 89,399

Total recoveries - 84,969

Active cases- 3,926