Work on Chirayinkeezhu rail overbridge begins on Saturday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to formally inaugurate construction. The bridge will come up near rly gate on Chirayinkeezhu-Kadakkavoor road

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-standing demand for a railway overbridge in Chirayinkeezhu will soon be a reality. The inauguration of the construction works will be done by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday through an online conference.The railway overbridge will come up near the railway gate on Chirayinkeezhu-Kadakkavoor road. KIIFB has estimated `25 crore for the project.

“If it wasn’t for Covid, the project would have been finished way back. Once inaugurated, the project should be completed within a year. For over 50 years people have been demanding construction of an overbridge at the place. Traffic congestion is a major issue here and people get stuck every half an hour since many trains pass by. The overbridge will be a relief,” said V Sasi, deputy speaker and MLA of Chirayinkeezhu constituency.

The project which began in 2016 reached this far despite many obstructions on the way. During the land acquisition and eviction process in September 2019, five establishments here had stood against it.
 However, the revenue and public works departments evicted them. The issues began when people who have rented shops here disputed the compensation for the land. However, the land and building owners where the establishments were functioning had collected the compensation years back itself.

The owners of the establishments that were functioning in rented rooms here had approached the court for compensation. The construction of the railway overbridge was further delayed because of this.
The government had secured 1.5 acres of land from 88 landowners for the project.The rate of the land was decided in two categories. The land in the first category got `9 lakh per cent of land while the land in second category got `7 lakh per cent. The RoB will be 90-m-long and will also have approach roads. 
The Roads and Bridge Development Corporation (RBDC) will execute the works for the PWD.

ON THE RIGHT TRACK

1.5 acres secured from 88 landowners for the project. 
 The rate of the land was decided in two categories. The land in the first category got J9 lakh per cent of land while the land in second category got J7 lakh per cent. 
The RoB will be 90-m-long and will also have approach roads. 
The Roads and Bridge Development Corporation (RBDC) will execute the works for the PWD and Railways is also contributing to the project.

