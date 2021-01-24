‘Air Force in accelerated growth mode’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The induction of a Sukhoi-30 aircraft into the 222 Squadron at Thanjavur has strengthened maritime security in the southern peninsula while maintaining the nation’s interests in the Indian Ocean region, said Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command.

Addressing the Commanders’ Conference held at the Southern Air Command (SAC) here on Saturday, he highlighted the efforts of SAC in fast-tracking infrastructure development for fighters, deployment of radars and the successful conduct of combined guided weapons firing exercises at Suryalanka.

He also expressed satisfaction over the induction of an additional indigenous LCA Tejas aircraft into the squadron at Sulur. “The air force is in an accelerated growth mode. Also, the induction of indigenous systems is in tandem with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” he added.

Officers commanding air force stations and station commanders under the southern air command attended the conclave. Addressing the commanders, Tiwari reviewed the operations, maintenance and administration activities undertaken by SAC during the past year. He provided the commanders with a vision for maritime operations in peninsular India for the next decade.