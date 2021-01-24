STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Air Force in accelerated growth mode’

Officers commanding air force stations and station commanders under the southern air command attended the conclave.

Published: 24th January 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

The Commanders’ Conference that was held at Southern Air Command on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The induction of a Sukhoi-30 aircraft into the 222 Squadron at Thanjavur has strengthened maritime security in the southern peninsula while maintaining the nation’s interests in the Indian Ocean region, said Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command.

Addressing the Commanders’ Conference held at the Southern Air Command (SAC) here on Saturday, he highlighted the efforts of SAC in fast-tracking infrastructure development for fighters, deployment of radars and the successful conduct of combined guided weapons firing exercises at Suryalanka.

He also expressed satisfaction over the induction of an additional indigenous LCA Tejas aircraft into the squadron at Sulur. “The air force is in an accelerated growth mode. Also, the induction of indigenous systems is in tandem with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” he added.

Officers commanding air force stations and station commanders under the southern air command attended the conclave. Addressing the commanders, Tiwari reviewed the operations, maintenance and administration activities undertaken by SAC during the past year. He provided the commanders with a vision for maritime operations in peninsular India for the next decade. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp