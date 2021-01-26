Man, two others assault wife’s friend sexually

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested three persons with criminal antecedents for alleged sexual harassment of a woman after attacking her house on January 21. Malayinkeezhu natives Hemanth, 27, and Vindhyan, 34, and Karamana native Vinod, 38, were arrested by Fort and Cantonment police.

Police said Hemant developed grudge towards the woman, who is friend of his wife for reportedly letting his in-laws know about his criminal antecedents. To settle the score, he planned to attack the family along with two of his accomplices. After storming into the house, they manhandled the woman and sexually assaulted her and videographed the episode to prevent her from approaching the police. The trio were remanded in judicial custody.

Mason arrested for rape of minor

T’Puram: A 29-year-old man was arrested by Kadinamkulam police on charges of raping and impregnating a minor girl. According to the police, the accused, a mason, sexually abused the girl who was his neighbour for five months and had forced her to send explicit images which he then used against her. Medical examination of the minor revealed she was two months pregnant. The accused who had absconded since a case was registered against him was arrested from Kottaramthuruthu.