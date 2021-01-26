STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smart City all set to roll out multipurpose card system

Published: 26th January 2021 07:09 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to offer a hassle-free citizen-centric payment system, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) will introduce ‘My Smart Trivandrum’— a smart card system for capital city residents.

Meanwhile, the much-hyped Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCS) one of the key projects under the SCTL, will take off this week, official sources said. With the introduction of the Smart Card, residents will be able to make payments using the card for various services including smart parking system, water bills, KSRTC ticket payment, e-auto-rickshaw payments, and others. SCTL is gearing up to rope in a banking partner to develop, operate and maintain card management systems.

An official associated with the Smart City project said that initially, the card will be introduced for Smart projects such as smart parking, EVM charging and e-auto-rickshaw. The Smart City has already floated the tender from interested banking partners to roll out the project which would be a first-of-its-kind initiative in the capital city. The establishment of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) - one of the key components under the Smart City initiative - would help integrate all other services with ‘My Smart Trivandrum Card’.

“We will be integrating all the services offered by the corporation with the smart card. The work of the ICCC would begin this week and the official inauguration of the project has been scheduled for February 2. The banking partner for the Smart Card project would be selected soon. The selected bank will be responsible to execute the project within six months,” said an official. 

As per the conditions, the bank will have to set up a minimum of 25 card dispensing touchpoints for citizens across 100 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation free of cost. The bank will also have to undertake the operation and maintenance of the project for a period of five years. In the initial phase, the SCTL is expecting to distribute Smart Cards to a minimum of 50,000 citizens. 

“Initially, the Smart Card will be launched as an exclusive booking gateway, and once ICCC is implemented, the bank will be bound to integrate all services offered by the centre. The bank 
will have to offer the provision for topping up the card from their ATM counters and branches. We have 
also planned to tie up with more vendors to give offers to the beneficiaries,” said the official. 
The beneficiary would be able to top up the contactless smart card for up to `2,000. 

Services offered

Smart Parking System
Online payment for water consumers
TSCCC (Traffic Safety Command Control Centre) challan
KSRTC ticket payments
Payments to E-Auto and E-Rickshaws
Payment towards EV charging stations
Fee for e-governance services 
Corporation payments
Heritage trails and walks
Tourism fee collection

Card to future
