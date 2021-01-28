Need better strategy to revive homestays

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the tourism industry has slowly started picking up, most of the homestays in the district are yet to get functional. As the district primarily depends on beach tourism, the non-arrival of international tourists has affected the business of homestays adversely. Though the state government had announced a Covid relief package of Rs 455 crore for the tourism industry last year, a majority of the homestay owners didn’t benefit from it. Seeing a bleak future, some of the homestay owners have started going for daily wage jobs and some are even planning to convert their homestays into rental houses.

“Based on the package, homestays under the silver category could have availed a loan of `1 lakh, `2 lakh for homestays under the gold and diamond categories. The loan was to be provided without a mortgage. However, the banks demanded a mortgage soon, and many of the homestay owners couldn’t avail loans,” said M P Manoj, who runs Ganesh homestay in Kovalam. “Though Kovalam and Varkala are crowded these days, most of them are regional tourists. They come for leisure at the beaches and return by evening,” added Manoj.

“Depending on homestay business is risky now. As regional tourists won’t book homestays, many are planning to wind up the business and rent out their homes.” Many of the homestay owners in Kovalam have started working as plumbers, cab, and auto drivers. “I have been running a homestay for 10 years. I haven’t got a booking since the pandemic broke out and now I work as an Uber driver for a livelihood. The bank denied me a loan saying I am already having one.

I hope international tourists might come here by next season,” said another homestay owner in Kovalam. According to a tourism department official, the government hasn’t planned on introducing new packages and the department doesn’t have a specific plan for homestays alone. “Packages are conceived including all sectors under the tourism industry and right now we don’t have any information on a new package,” he said.

‘Bring in affordable plans’

M P Sivadathan, director, Kerala State Homestay and Tourism Society (Hats), said homestays in the district need to revise their strategy to survive these days. Hats is conducting online sessions for homestay owners on new methods to revive their business. “They should make innovative plans to lure domestic tourists to stay at their properties. Homestays in places like Munnar and Thekkady are doing well. Rather than depending on beach tourism and stay alone, homestays in Thiruvananthapuram should focus on activity-based tourism. The owners should introduce affordable packages that include local tours, activities, sightseeing, specialty cuisines, and even pilgrim tourism. Marketing can be freely done through social media platforms,” he added.