Raj Bhavan protest: YC activists get bail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major security and intelligence breach, close to two dozen Youth Congress protestors tied black flag and their party flag atop the Raj Bhavan gate on Tuesday evening in protest against the police action on Delhi farmers’ rally.

Catching the police unawares, the YC leaders approached the Raj Bhavan through the Kowdiar road avoiding the usual Vellayambalam road, where police were waiting for them. After more than 24 hours, 18 of the YC leaders got bail. They had to execute a bond to the tune of `2 lakh on Wednesday evening after they were remanded.