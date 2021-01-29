Online registration for IFFK begins on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-awaited 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which was postponed from last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is all set to kick off. This time, the annual movie gala will be held in four zones -- Thiruvananthapuram (February 10-14), Kochi (February 17-21), Thalassery (February 23-27) and Palakkad (March 1-5). The online registration for all four regions will begin simultaneously on January 30.

A total of 8,000 delegate passes will be distributed, of which 2,500 each will go to Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Palakkad and Thalassery will be allotted 1,500 each. This includes passes for all categories.

In view of the peculiar circumstances, the fee has been revised as `700 for the general public and `400 for students. Delegates should register in their respective zones only. Registration for each district is as follows: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta (Thiruvananthapuram), Alappuzha (Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi), Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki (Kochi), Thrissur (Kochi/Palakkad), Palakkad, Malappuram (Palakkad), Wayanad (Palakkad/Thalassery), and Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod (Thalassery). The delegates who had registered for the previous edition can use the same login ID at registration.iffk.in. For address change, an ID proof should be uploaded. Once a zone is chosen, it cannot be changed.

Registration under various sections -- general, students, cinema/television professionals, film society activists and media persons -- will be held simultaneously. Pass distribution will begin two days prior to the fest in the respective zones. The Chalachitra Academy, along with the state’s Health Department, will set up facilities to conduct antigen tests in each zone. Only those who test negative will be issued a delegate pass. Delegates who produce Covid negative certificate, if the test was done 48 hours before the festival begins, will also be issued a pass.

Entry to theatres will be based on reservation, which will begin 24 hours before the screening and end two hours before the screening commences. There will be thermal scanning at the entrance and seats will be allotted as per social distancing norms.Inauguration of the 25th IFFK will be held in Thiruvananthapuram. The valedictory function will be in Palakkad. No public programme or art performance will be held. The same screening schedule will be followed in all zones. A total of 80 films will be screened in different categories -- International Competition, Malayalam Cinema Today, Indian Cinema, World Cinema, Kaleidoscope, Homage, Retrospective and Jury. The festival will be held at six theatres for five days in each zone.

Postal stamp to be released

In view of the IFFK silver jubilee edition, the Chalachitra Academy along with the state Postal Department will bring out a postal stamp and First Day Postal cover. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the same during the distribution of the 50th State Film awards.

Aid for Malayalam films raised to E3L

Taking into consideration the crisis in the film industry, the financial assistance for unreleased films selected for the Malayalam Cinema Today category has been increased from B2 lakh to B3 lakh. The aid for films that have already been released will continue to be B2 lakh.

In view of the pandemic, Godard will take part in the function via videoconferencing. Auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan will receive the award on his behalf.

New Wave pioneer Godard chosen for Lifetime Achievement award

T’Puram: French-Swiss filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, a pioneer of the French New Wave film movement in the 1960s that paved way for the transformation of world cinema, has been chosen for the Lifetime Achievement award in the 25th IFFK. The award carries a purse of J10 lakh. Now aged 90, Godard has directed about 45 films including Breathless, Weekend, A Woman is a Woman, and Alphaville.

Considered one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century, Godard was a frontrunner of the ‘New Wave’ in French cinema, and has been rated among the top 10 directors of all time by critics. Breathless (1960) was his first feature film. His 1963 movie ‘Contempt’ is rated as his most successful film. Known for his clear political views which often reflected in his movies, Godard had openly criticised the Vietnam War.

50th Kerala State Film Awards distribution today

T’Puram: The presentation of the 50th Kerala State Film Awards and the JC Daniel Award will be held at the Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 6pm. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the awards at the function, which will be presided over by the Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan. Director Hariharan will be honoured with the JC Daniel award for his overall contribution to Malayalam cinema.

The function will be held adhering to Covid protocol. Entry will only be for award winners and invited guests. Ministers K Krishnankutty, Ramachandran Kadannappally, A K Saseendran, V S Sunil Kumar, Kadakampally Surendran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, MPs Shashi Tharoor, Suresh Gopi, MLA V S Sivakumar, Mayor Arya Rajendran, district panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, cultural secretary Rani George, KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun, KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar and Cultural Workers’ Welfare Fund Board chairman P Sreekumar will attend the function.