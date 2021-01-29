STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Techies to do their bit against child abuse

The members of PT are getting many enquiries from different parts of the state.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Progressive Techies (PT), a socio-cultural organisation of IT employees in the state has launched ‘Say No To Bad’, a virtual campaign against child abuse. The campaign also focuses on child empowerment, upholding child rights and ensuring safety of students between Classes I and IV. PT volunteers will take free one-hour sessions in schools across the state to build awareness.

“Members of PT have been unable to involve in social activities due to the pandemic. As crimes against children are being reported widely, we thought it’s time we launch a campaign to create awareness,” said Deepa Rajesh, a core member of PT who initiated the campaign. 

The members of PT are getting many enquiries from different parts of the state. “We even took a session for Balasangham in which students of various ages belonging to various government schools participated. Our contact number was shared with the children. The atrocities against children will reduce when they have a trusted circle to share their concerns,” said Deepa.

According to Anish Panthalani, state president, Progressive techies, they have contacted many schools in the state to do sessions. “We are getting positive feedback. We are also in talks with the Child Welfare Committee to run a statewide campaign. We will be training more volunteers in the future. We have enough time to take online sessions as we are working from home and want to use it for a good cause,” he said. Those interested to host the campaign can contact,   9496620477 or email: progressivetechies@gmail.com
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child abuse
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp