Techies to do their bit against child abuse

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Progressive Techies (PT), a socio-cultural organisation of IT employees in the state has launched ‘Say No To Bad’, a virtual campaign against child abuse. The campaign also focuses on child empowerment, upholding child rights and ensuring safety of students between Classes I and IV. PT volunteers will take free one-hour sessions in schools across the state to build awareness.

“Members of PT have been unable to involve in social activities due to the pandemic. As crimes against children are being reported widely, we thought it’s time we launch a campaign to create awareness,” said Deepa Rajesh, a core member of PT who initiated the campaign.

The members of PT are getting many enquiries from different parts of the state. “We even took a session for Balasangham in which students of various ages belonging to various government schools participated. Our contact number was shared with the children. The atrocities against children will reduce when they have a trusted circle to share their concerns,” said Deepa.

According to Anish Panthalani, state president, Progressive techies, they have contacted many schools in the state to do sessions. “We are getting positive feedback. We are also in talks with the Child Welfare Committee to run a statewide campaign. We will be training more volunteers in the future. We have enough time to take online sessions as we are working from home and want to use it for a good cause,” he said. Those interested to host the campaign can contact, 9496620477 or email: progressivetechies@gmail.com

