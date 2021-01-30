STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Capital sees spike in domestic violence cases

While the rate of petty crime dropped during the lockdown, domestic violence showed a sharp increase in the district.

Published: 30th January 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the rate of petty crime dropped during the lockdown, domestic violence showed a sharp increase in the district. In 2019, only 2,991 cases of domestic violence were reported. But as many as 2,868 such cases had been registered in Kerala just over seven months ever since the Covid-induced lockdown was first implemented. The situation in Thiruvananthapuram rural and city limits are no exception. 

In rural limits, close to 300 cases related to cruelty by husband or relatives were registered at various police stations last year. While 2019 saw 204 cases, 122 cases were registered in 2018. In comparison, the city limits saw fewer cases. Eighty-four cases were reported in 2020, 89 in 2019 and 48  in 2018. According to Rural SP, B Asokan, rural limits saw a higher number of cases due to increased population and varied lifestyle. 

“As per the 2011 census, rural limits in the capital have a population of 27 lakh people which is more than those in other rural areas. Moreover, the lifestyles of those in coastal and high-range areas can be attributed to the crime rate. Most families are dysfunctional due to liquor consumption. This causes frequent fights which lead to violence. However, we have formed counselling centres and a special women cell in the rural areas to prevent such incidents,” he said.

A circular issued by the Director General of Police recently stressed on the surge in violence against women since March 2020. As per his directive, adalats are being organised in various districts to hear their complaints on the violence they face.Experts said the psychology of domestic violence stems from the concept of benevolent patriarchy which is deeply ingrained in one’s conscious mind since childhood.

“The differential treatment extended to children, based on their gender, is part of our system of parenting. This generates a feeling that the male is superior and has authority over their female counterparts. Added to this, the dependence on alcohol and drugs triggers violent behaviour. Structured parenting focusing on equality and gender justice are key aspects which should be emphasised,” said Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist, Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Number of instances

Year    T’Puram Rural    City
2020    300    84   
2019    204    89
2018    122    48

