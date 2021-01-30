Egg-on-face moment for Kerala government as Secretariat staff throw Covid caution to wind

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The frequent appeals by the state government to follow Covid regulations in the wake of burgeoning number of cases seem to have little effect on a section of the staff at the administrative headquarters- the Secretariat.

The video of the employees making a beeline to cast their votes in the Secretariat canteen board election on Friday presented an egg-on-face moment for the government that has been grappling with unusually high number of active Covid-19 cases.

The video, apparently shot using a mobile camera, depicted employees swarming the Darbar Hall of the Secretariat flouting restrictions to cast their votes.

Many were seen without masks or misplaced ones, while physical distancing was totally overlooked.

The state has been witnessing a surge in Covid cases prompting the government to adopt tough measures once again to fend off more threats.

The police department has been asked to remain more proactive in curbing the practices among the community members that undermine the government’s efforts to keep the situation under control.

The police personnel have been warned not to take unwanted leave, while officers from the rank of district chiefs to inspectors have been ordered to liaison with sectoral magistrates to disperse unwanted crowds and enforce the restrictions in full spirit.