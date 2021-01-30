STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Egg-on-face moment for Kerala government as Secretariat staff throw Covid caution to wind

The video, apparently shot using a mobile camera, depicted employees swarming the Darbar Hall of the Secretariat flouting restrictions to cast their votes.

Published: 30th January 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing | PTI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The frequent appeals by the state government to follow Covid regulations in the wake of burgeoning number of cases seem to have little effect on a section of the staff at the administrative headquarters- the Secretariat.

The video of the employees making a beeline to cast their votes in the Secretariat canteen board election on Friday presented an egg-on-face moment for the government that has been grappling with unusually high number of active Covid-19 cases.

The video, apparently shot using a mobile camera, depicted employees swarming the Darbar Hall of the Secretariat flouting restrictions to cast their votes.

Many were seen without masks or misplaced ones, while physical distancing was totally overlooked.

The state has been witnessing a surge in Covid cases prompting the government to adopt tough measures once again to fend off more threats.

The police department has been asked to remain more proactive in curbing the practices among the community members that undermine the government’s efforts to keep the situation under control.

The police personnel have been warned not to take unwanted leave, while officers from the rank of district chiefs to inspectors have been ordered to liaison with sectoral magistrates to disperse unwanted crowds and enforce the restrictions in full spirit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
secretariat staff COVID 19
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp