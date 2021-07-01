Cruelty to dog: Police register case against three

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident, a dog was hung and beaten to death by three minors on Adimalathura beach on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. The video of the incident went viral on social media and it invited criticism from all over.

The Vizhinjam police have registered a case against them invoking relevant Sections pertaining to prevention of cruelty to animals based on the complaint of the owner of the dog. According to Vizhinjam police, the incident came to light after Christuraj, the owner of the dog named Bruno of Labrador breed, released the video on social media.

The video shows the minors hanging the dog by its neck to the hook of a fishing bait in a boat and beating the animal using a stick. Later, the dog was thrown into the sea. The incident is believed to have occurred three days ago.

The dog used to play on the beach daily. When the dog was resting under a boat on the beach, the boys attacked it. When two boys attacked the dog, one shot the incident on his mobile phone. Though the people stationed nearby tried to stop the boys from the act, they proceeded with the cruel act. A hashtag campaign called #justiceforbruno also started on social media to take strong action against the culprits.