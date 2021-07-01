Dubai-based Malayali school enters Guinness Book of World Records for largest medal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Indian School-Abu Dhabi, run by Malayalis, has entered the Guinness Book of World Records. The school has come up with a giant medal made of steel that weighs around 450kg. The 5.93 square-metre medal was created as part of the school’s golden jubilee celebrations.

The medal also celebrates the 50th year of the United Arab Emirates. Various symbols of the UAE such as the national flag and iconic landmarks of Abu Dhabi are engraved in the medal.The medal was designed by the students and teachers of the school. The school set the record on Saturday. The previous record was of a medal that weighs 68.5kg with a diameter of 2.56 square metres. The school located in Baniyas West, Abu Dhabi, caters to over 25 different nationalities.

The official Guinness World Records title was received by school managing director Muneer Ansari Parayil and owner Sheikh Mohamed Bin Sultan Bin Sorour Al Dhaheri. “The medal is a tribute to the UAE’s ‘Year of the 50th’ and to its great visionary leaders. UAE national flag and iconic landmarks of Abu Dhabi are part of the design as an appreciation to the country’s great achievements,” Sheikh Mohamed Bin Sultan Bin Sorour Al Dhaheri said.