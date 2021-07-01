STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dubai-based Malayali school enters Guinness Book of World Records for largest medal

The  5.93 square-metre medal was created as part of the school’s golden jubilee celebrations. 

Published: 01st July 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Symbols of the UAE such as the national flag and iconic landmarks of Abu Dhabi are engraved in the medal.

Symbols of the UAE such as the national flag and iconic landmarks of Abu Dhabi are engraved in the medal.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Indian School-Abu Dhabi, run by Malayalis, has entered the Guinness Book of World Records. The school has come up with a giant medal made of steel that weighs around 450kg. The 5.93 square-metre medal was created as part of the school’s golden jubilee celebrations. 

The medal also celebrates the 50th year of the United Arab Emirates. Various symbols of the UAE such as the national flag and iconic landmarks of Abu Dhabi are engraved in the medal.The medal was designed by the students and teachers of the school. The school set the record on Saturday. The previous record was of a medal that weighs 68.5kg with a diameter of 2.56 square metres. The school located in Baniyas West, Abu Dhabi, caters to over 25 different nationalities. 

The official Guinness World Records title was received by school managing director Muneer Ansari Parayil and owner Sheikh Mohamed Bin Sultan Bin Sorour Al Dhaheri. “The medal is a tribute to the UAE’s ‘Year of the 50th’ and to its great visionary leaders. UAE national flag and iconic landmarks of Abu Dhabi are part of the design as an appreciation to the country’s great achievements,” Sheikh Mohamed Bin Sultan Bin Sorour Al Dhaheri said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guinness book of World Records
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp