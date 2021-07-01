‘Makalkoppam’ campaign by Congress to put an end to dowry deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader VD Satheesan has come up with a campaign titled ‘Makalkoppam’ to put an end to dowryrelated deaths. In a Facebook post, he said when the state has been bowing its head in shame, such incidents should not be repeated. He said that many young women end life as they are reluctant to return to their homes for fear of not pushing their parents to further misery.

“Another reason for the rise in the number of suicide cases among young women is that they are unable to handle complex situations alone. They along with their family should take a vow against dowry,” said Satheesan. Activists and prominent personalities in the socio-cultural fields, including women and youth organisations, will be roped in to raise their voices against the menace of dowry, he said.