Absence of cops: Safety of tourists at risk in Varkala

Damaged CCTV cameras also help criminals have a free run
 

Published: 04th July 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists learning surfing, as surfing activities have resumed at Papanasam beach in Varkala, with the influx of domestic tourists. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

File photo of tourists learning surfing, as surfing activities have resumed at Papanasam beach in Varkala, with the influx of domestic tourists. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rising incidents of misbehaviour towards foreign tourists are attributed to the lack of police presence on Varkala beach and surroundings in the wake of Covid-induced lockdown.  

Damaged CCTV cameras at many points of the cliff and helipad also helped the criminals have a free run. Tourism police were posted for duty at the beach, apart from frequent bike patrolling near the helipad and regular inspection of pink police at the cliff until the lockdown was enforced,. The police patrol was nil  here at the major tourism centre since the lockdown. The tourists, especially foreigners, throng Varkala beach and some of them have been staying here for a while. Also, many tourists had decided to stay back here when the first wave of the pandemic hit the state.

According to P K Madhu, Rural SP, incidents of atrocities towards female tourists were reported during the night when they come out of their resorts or homestays for dinner at restaurants near the cliff.
“At present, police are not deployed at Varkala as the beach is not open for tourists due to the pandemic. However, a few tourists are staying at resorts and homestays. They come outside and walk along the beach in the evening. Besides, it is learnt many of the CCTV cameras are faulty. We will step up the vigil and ensure that no tourists are attacked or misbehaved by anti-socials,” Madhu said.

Seven women, including six foreigners, have complained of being at the receiving end of sexual harassment in two separate incidents at Varkala, a tourist destination known for its captivating beaches and backwaters, in the past one week. The incidents have also affected the tourism prospects of Varkala. But the anti-socials took the present pandemic situation as an opportunity to attack tourists.

Two tourists from the United Kingdom and France were allegedly attacked by the drunkards when they were walking along the Papanasam beach on June 28 around 8 pm. Allegedly, the attackers tried to grab the women while flashing at them. The tourism hub has already taken a hit due to the pandemic. Usually the tourism season in Varkala starts from November to May, which however was affected heavily by the pandemic and lockdown.

