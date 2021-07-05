STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Despite protests at Secretariat, meeting with ministers, aspirants in Kerala PSC rank list in dire straits

With precious time trickling by, those who had staged protests are apprehensive about the future as they are representing several thousand people included in the rank list.

Published: 05th July 2021 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Job aspirants -- figuring in the Public Service Commission rank list for last-grade posts in various departments -- who had led the protest in front of the Secretariat for 45 days during the fag end of the previous LDF government are now in dire straits.

With the rank list set to expire on August 3, they had met almost all LDF ministers in person several times but to no avail. Now their demand before the new Pinarayi government is that the rank list should be extended.

Over the past one-and-a-half months, the aspirants had visited the state capital more than 10 times.

With precious time trickling by, those who had staged protests are apprehensive about the future as they are representing several thousand people included in the rank list.

It was released on June 30, 2018, with 46,000 job aspirants included. 

Laya Rajesh, the leading face of the protest, who belongs to Thrissur, told TNIE that only 6,613 people from the list have been appointed in various departments.

“We have met almost all new ministers, and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan and former law minister A K Balan who had held talks with us and assured of timely assistance. They have all promised us that the issue will be brought to the notice of the chief minister. Time is running out as a majority of persons in the last-grade rank list don’t have another chance to qualify in PSC tests,” said Laya.

The aspirants fear the government will not extend the rank list against the interests of the DYFI.

They had held talks with DYFI state secretary A A Rahim who too has promised to take up their grievance with the CM. 

Balan had promised the protestors of expediting promotions to those caught in seniority-related disputes and other procedural issues. 

With ministers, bureaucrats and other officials seemingly washing their hands off the issue, the aspirants are a confused lot wondering whether the restraint shown will boomerang. 

For they had called off their high-profile agitation trusting the previous LDF government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Service Commission
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp