STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Door-to-door plastic waste collection soon

Kudumbashree workers to collect waste from every household in 100 wards in city

Published: 06th July 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Single Use Plastic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to eradicate the plastic waste in the capital, the corporation has embarked on a new mission  to start a door-to-door plastic waste collection drive within a month. Kudumbashree workers will start collecting waste from each and every household in the 100 wards weekly once. It will be given to the private agencies for recycling. The volunteers will collect a meagre amount for collecting the waste.The corporation has identified nearly 1,500 Kudumbashree volunteers for this purpose. Apart from collecting waste, they will also give assistance and support to the households on waste treatment at source.

The corporation has also initiated various other initiatives for waste treatment, including installing aerobins at various parts of the city. According to Mayor Arya Rajendran, the door-to-door collection of plastic waste would begin within a month and the local body is in discussion with stakeholders to ensure that it would be implemented without causing any hurdles.

She said the corporation needs to form a bylaw for total waste management. “Some private players are keen on associating with us on waste management. However, we will finalise it very soon,” Arya said.
At present, the civic body collects waste by organising a collection drive at specific locations periodically. Residents can download the Smart Trivandrum application to locate the nearest collection point. 

The corporation had launched drives for periodic collection of all kinds of waste a few years ago. The initiative soon became popular, with tonnes of waste collected in a single day, thus reducing the amount of refuse ending up in public spaces. Since the closure of the Vilappilsala waste treatment plant, there has been a grave issue in dumping and treating the waste in the city. Later, the corporation devised an option of waste treatment at source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waste collection plastic
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp