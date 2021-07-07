Rehabilitation centre grapples with spread of herpes among jumbos

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The elephant rehabilitation centre in Kottoor bid farewell to another calf on Monday midnight. Arjun (6) is the second calf in the centre to succumb to herpes. A few days ago, one-and-a-half-year-old calf Sreekutty, a playful calf who attracted many visitors, had passed due to this rare virus infection. Officials with the forest department said calves in the facility are under observation.“We started administering the antiviral drug acyclovir to other calves after Sreekutty’s death. However, some of them continued to show symptoms and we identified two confirmed and two suspected cases of herpes. Arjun was one of the confirmed cases,”Dr Shiju V, assistant forest veterinary officer, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

“Herpes causes haemorrhage of the internal organs eventually causing death. We have been continuously monitoring variations in temperature and food intake as the common symptom is loss of appetite. Based on these variations, they will be treated,” Dr Shiju added. Three other elephant calves at the centre have tested positive for herpes and are in a bad condition.

Three-year-old Kannan has been having decreased appetite and sluggishness for the past few days. Amena, a one-and-half-year-old calf who lived close to Sreekutty has also been infected. Another infected calf, six-year-old Podichi, was brought from the Podium settlement in the Peppara region.

SOURCE UNKNOWN

Forest officials are yet to ascertain the source of the virus. “Herpes viruses can infect a wide range of animals. It was first identified by the scientific community in 1995, where it was found to affect elephant calves below eight years of age. The mortality rate is 80 per cent. After the death of two calves, only nine are currently remaining at the Kottoor Rehabilitation Centre,” J R Ani, wildlife warden, said. The warden shared that since most of the claves have been infected and have developed blisters in their mouth, the staff have been advised to feed them milk concentrates, fruits, and small grasses.

The shelter is regularly being sanitised and infected elephants are being kept in separate enclosures. “Another common symptom is facial swelling. Discolouration of the mouth is also common. Arjun’s tongue had turned purple the day before he died,” said the official. “Given the situation, an expert team has been constituted by the department to monitor the outbreak. The department has decided to administer famciclovir, another antiviral drug used to treat acute symptoms. This was recommended by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute,” said Ani. Since there is a shortage of the drug in Thiruvananthapuram, it is being brought from Ernakulam, he added.