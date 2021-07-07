Rights panel orders probe against SI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has directed the police to probe the complaint of torture and registration of fake case against a subinspector of Thampanoor police station here. The complaint was filed by Neyyattinkara native Siyaj alleging that the SI had slapped a case on trumped up charges after subjecting him to third-degree methods.

Siyaj had gone to the station to seek permission to remove soil from his land. According to the order, the case should be investigated by a DySP-rank officer. The said incident had occurred in February and the victim submitted medical documents to prove that he was tortured. The commission had earlier instructed the Fort Assistant Commissioner to probe the complaint, but the investigation was carried out by an Inspector