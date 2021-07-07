STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram airport takeover may be delayed further

Hardly 10 days left for the formal expiry of the concession; Airports Authority of India likely to take a call at its board meeting today

Published: 07th July 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram Airport (File | EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The takeover of Trivandrum International Airport by Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited, whollyowned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, is likely to be delayed further as there is hardly 10 days left for the formal expiry of the concession agreement signed with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The agreement was signed on January 19, 2021 for the operations, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram airport and as per its terms, the takeover has to be completed by July 18.

According to sources, the board meeting of AAI to be held on Wednesday is likely to take a call on the matter and may extend the deadline by three more months on the company’s request. Once the airport is taken over by the new operator, the AAI staff will have to work under the new employer for three years to ensure the smooth transition of the control of the airport to the new company.

Thereafter, they can decide whether they want to continue work under the new employer or work in other airports controlled by AAI in the country. Meanwhile, over 200 employees under AAI in the Thiruvananthapuram airport will stage a dharna on the airport premises on Wednesday afternoon in protest against the government move to deduct their salaries.

S Ajith Kumar, branch secretary, Airports Authority Employees Union (AAEU), said, ‘The AAI board meeting will also take a call on deducting the salaries of the employees. Further, the salaries of employees are still being paid by AAI in other airports taken over by the Adani Group,” he said. It is expected that all these matters would be discussed in the AAI board meeting. The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to hand over six airports including Thiruvananthapuram airport in the country to private developers in August 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram airport
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp