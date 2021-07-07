Thiruvananthapuram airport takeover may be delayed further

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The takeover of Trivandrum International Airport by Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited, whollyowned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, is likely to be delayed further as there is hardly 10 days left for the formal expiry of the concession agreement signed with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The agreement was signed on January 19, 2021 for the operations, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram airport and as per its terms, the takeover has to be completed by July 18.

According to sources, the board meeting of AAI to be held on Wednesday is likely to take a call on the matter and may extend the deadline by three more months on the company’s request. Once the airport is taken over by the new operator, the AAI staff will have to work under the new employer for three years to ensure the smooth transition of the control of the airport to the new company.

Thereafter, they can decide whether they want to continue work under the new employer or work in other airports controlled by AAI in the country. Meanwhile, over 200 employees under AAI in the Thiruvananthapuram airport will stage a dharna on the airport premises on Wednesday afternoon in protest against the government move to deduct their salaries.

S Ajith Kumar, branch secretary, Airports Authority Employees Union (AAEU), said, ‘The AAI board meeting will also take a call on deducting the salaries of the employees. Further, the salaries of employees are still being paid by AAI in other airports taken over by the Adani Group,” he said. It is expected that all these matters would be discussed in the AAI board meeting. The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to hand over six airports including Thiruvananthapuram airport in the country to private developers in August 2020.