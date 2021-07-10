Zika virus: Action plan formulated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa on Friday said that an action plan has been formulated in the district for the prevention of Zika virus spread.

The collector said strong preventive measures will be taken under the leadership of local self-governing bodies and the health department in case the disease is confirmed. Anti-syphilis activities will be implemented at the ward level.

Home remedies should be started for mosquito control. The collector said it is everyone’s responsibility to find and destroy the source of mosquitoes. Zika virus can seriously affect pregnant women.