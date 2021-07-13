6-year-old in Thiruvananthapuram chokes to death after having ‘mixture’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Class 1 girl in Thiruvananthapuram had a tragic death after mixture, a snack, got stuck in her respiratory tract on Sunday. Six-year-old Niveditha, a student of the Government Lower Primary School, Cotton Hill choked to death while having the snack at her home on Sunday. Quoting her parents, the police said the girl developed uneasiness while eating the snack around 3pm. She was first taken to the Santhivila Taluk Hospital, and was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital as her condition was critical. Though she was rushed to the GMCH, she was declared brought dead.