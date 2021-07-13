6-year-old in Thiruvananthapuram chokes to death after having ‘mixture’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Class 1 girl in Thiruvananthapuram had a tragic death after mixture, a snack, got stuck in her respiratory tract on Sunday. Six-year-old Niveditha, a student of the Government Lower Primary School, Cotton Hill choked to death while having the snack at her home on Sunday. Quoting her parents, the police said the girl developed uneasiness while eating the snack around 3pm. She was first taken to the Santhivila Taluk Hospital, and was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital as her condition was critical. Though she was rushed to the GMCH, she was declared brought dead.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
11 cases of new Kappa variant of COVID-19 detected in Rajasthan
Petrol prices, COVID, farmers movement to top Trinamool's agenda in monsoon session
Bengal unlikely to completely lift COVID-19 restrictions after July 15: Official
Roger Federer pulls out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 due to knee problem
French rush to get vaccinated against Covid after President Emmanuel Macron's warning
'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each