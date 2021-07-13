STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fisheries Dept venturing into retail sales through MIMI Fish shops, to launch home delivery

The Fisheries Department is venturing into retail sales through MIMI Fish shops.

Published: 13th July 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fisheries Department is venturing into retail sales through MIMI Fish shops. Consumers will have complete access to the details of the fish they buy, according to the department. MIMI shops would sell fresh fish and value-added products. Consumers can buy fish and value-added products either from the nearest MIMI store or get home-delivered through the mobile app ‘MIMI’.

The products include fresh fish, dry fish, fish curry and fish pickles. The project is implemented by Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) as part of its socio-economic initiative ‘Parivarthanam’. It is supported by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT). The website of MIMI Fish will be launched by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian in Kollam.

“The inaugural run of MIMI Fish will cover Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts. It will be subsequently introduced in other districts and other parts of the country,” said Roy Nagendran, chief of operations, Parivarthanam Project. According to the KSCADC, the products are collected, processed, packaged and stored in world-class standards and hygienic parameters. Fishermen are ensured a fixed price for their catch regardless of the time of landing. 

