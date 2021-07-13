One more Zika virus infection confirmed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One more case of Zika virus infection has been confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram. This time, the presence of the mosquito-borne virus was found in a 73-year-old woman undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The other five samples sent in the batch turned out to be negative. The district has reported 19 Zika cases so far since Thursday. The health department has set up Zika testing facilities at medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kozhikode. It has procured 2,100 testing kits from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.