STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two more Zika virus cases detected in Kerala capital

While a 35-year-old Poonthura native was detected using the newly introduced testing facility at the Medical College hospital, the 2nd case was detected in a private hospital patient.

Published: 13th July 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Zika virus, Mosquito

The health department has set up Zika testing facilities at medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kozhikode. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two more persons have been detected with Zika virus in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. 

A 35-year-old Poonthura native was detected using the newly introduced testing facility at the Medical College hospital, Thiruvananthapuram from Monday. The second case was detected in a patient from a private hospital in the city. Her samples were tested in a lab in Coimbatore. All the 21 Zika cases reported in the state are from Thiruvananthapuram.

The first case was detected in a pregnant woman in the district on July 8.

The health department has set up Zika testing facilities at medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kozhikode. It has procured 2100 testing kits from the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The Thiruvananthapuram MCH received 500 triplex kits that can detect dengue, chikungunya, and Zika virus and 500 singleplex kits that can be used only for detecting Zika virus.

One case of Zika and another of dengue were detected among 15 samples tested in the hospital on the first day.

Zika is detected using blood and urine samples through the RT-PCR Test (real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test). NIV, Pune has recommended the use of blood samples. Five milliliters of blood of a suspected Zika virus infected person will be collected and the serum will be separated from it for conducting RT-PCR test.

It will require upto eight hours to get the results in the beginning. A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is performed to detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus.

In the case of Covid-19, nasal swabs are used to conduct the PCR test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Zika virus cases
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp