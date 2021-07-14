STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram

Oppn leader calls for Covid management panel

Even the health department authorities are also concerned about the state’s approach towards combating the pandemic.

Published: 14th July 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader VD Satheesan

Congress leader VD Satheesan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has urged the state government that a Covid Disaster Management Commission should be formed so that the issues being faced by various sectors can be studied and solutions brought in. He said that, now the state’s policy is to let things happen at its own pace as there are no elections round the corner. Satheesan was speaking to reporters in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday.

On the day when the IMA too blamed the state on the unscientific methods in which lockdown relaxations had been enforced, the Opposition also came up against them. Satheesan said that the common people are not getting any form of relief measures which is a matter of grave concern. Even the health department authorities are also concerned about the state’s approach towards combating the pandemic.
     

