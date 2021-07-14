STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Zika: City corporation’s action plan for vector-borne diseases

In the wake of the rising number of Zika virus infections reported in the capital, the city corporation will formulate an action plan to prevent further spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Published: 14th July 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the rising number of Zika virus infections reported in the capital, the city corporation will formulate an action plan to prevent further spread of mosquito-borne diseases. The decision was taken unanimously in a special council meeting held on Tuesday. In addition to Zika, the corporation will also expedite measures to prevent malaria and flea-borne fever as well. The draft action plan was presented by health standing committee chairperson Jameela Sreedharan. 

As per the action plan, each ward will be divided into seven blocks and a special ten-member team will be constituted for each block. One of the main objectives of the initiative is to  carry out activities including mosquito eradication in a decentralised manner. It has been decided to implement the plan in one week, starting from July 15. Special vigilance committees will be set up at ward level, which will be led by the respective ward councillors. Mayor Arya Rajendran said the ‘Dry Day Challenge’ programme to clean-up the premises of houses in the corporation will continue on Sundays.

During the meeting, the councillors asked ward-level sanitation committees in all the 100 wards to work with the full support of the people to treat waste, which is the main cause of these diseases. As part of the pre-monsoon  cleanup drive, the mayor distributed prize money to the wards that won the ‘Dry Day Challenge’. Harbour, Kuravankonam and Poonkulam ward councillors received the award from the mayor.

Decentralised Plan
  As per the action plan, each ward will be divided into seven blocks
 Spl 10-member teams will be constituted in each block
 The teams will carry out activities including mosquito eradication in a decentralised manner

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vector-borne diseases Zika virus
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp