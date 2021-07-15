STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

After losing Air India job, this 24-year-old took to the streets - to food vlog and how!

Food vlogger Karthik’s videos are a reference for foodies who are in love with street food.

Published: 15th July 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Karthik MM (right)

Karthik MM aka Trivian Foodie, on the right. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Arya UR
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Have you ever tasted a crab burger? Do you know where you could get dosa in Thiruvananthapuram for just one rupee? Food vlogge Karthik MM aka Trivian Foodie can answer these questions. The Nedumangadu native is popular among foodies fr or his YouTube channel and Instagram page filled with details and reviews of rare dishes and delicacies from all corners of Thiruvananthapuram.

The 24-year old features local cuisine prepared at small restaurants across the district. Karthik believes every region has its own food culture that reflects the life of the area. Karthik has been a digital content creator for four years now, but the lockdown days helped him to reach out to more people through food. 

“I lost my job as ground staff at Air India last year. So my focus turned to my YouTube channel. I started reaching out to small, local eateries across our district. These shops, despite the varieties they offer, generate less income due to lack of exposure,” he says. 

Karthik travels even to rural areas to explore what is special - like the ice apple drink at Thycaudu worth Rs 50 and Makani tea in Kilimanoor for Rs 10.

“I came across ice apple drink sold at Thycaud stretch by Tamil Nadu native Selvan. He serves pieces of ice apple mixed with palm wine or Akkani in a specially made palm-leaf cup. Another must-try for the tea lovers in the state is Makkani tea prepared by tea maker Rajan at Vazhiyorakada, Kilimanoor. The taste is different due to the crowned froth created in the glass,” he says.

Karthik also comes out with his recipes. Bamboo shawarma and bottle chicken being the stars of the show.

“Bamboo Shawarma was well-received. Popular restaurants in Kozhikode contacted me asking for the recipe,” he says. 

Karthik plans to come out with new vlog series also featuring his furry friend Leo. The duo will explore Kerala together, trekking, camping and cooking food. 
 

@trivianfoodie on Instagram

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trivian Foodie Karthik MM YouTube
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp