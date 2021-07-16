BSNL high speed data across district now

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State-owned telecom company BSNL has increased the availability of its Fibre Broadband-FTTH service in capital district in the wake of huge demand for high-speed internet owing to online classes and work from home scenario during the pandemic.

FTTH connections will be made available in any part of the district at the shortest possible time, BSNL said in a release. Already 15 lakh customers have subscribed to various FTTH plans of BSNL. The state-owned telecom company offers high-speed internet plans starting from Rs 449 per month.

Plans with speeds up to 300 mbps are also on offer. Unlimited data and unlimited phone calls to anywhere in the country are added features of BSNL’s FTTH connections.For availing of BSNL’s high-speed internet service, customers can send a WhatsApp message to 9496121200. Website: http://bookmyfiber.bsnl.co.in

