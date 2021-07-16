STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizhinjam generated considerable revenue through crew change: Min

While 2,807 joined service through the port, 2,737 disembarked as part of crew change

Published: 16th July 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Commandants Sreekumar G and V K Varghese after the former assumed command of the Coast Guard Station at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over the last one year, the Vizhinjam International Seaport was able to generate considerable revenue for the government through crew change in 347 ships, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil has said. He was inaugurating the programmes being held in connection with the first anniversary of crew change in Vizhinjam. The programme was organised by Kerala Maritime Board, Steamer Agent Association and Vizhinjam Seaport. 

The Minister noted that Vizhinjam seaport was functioning in an efficient manner and more facilities need to be arranged for it. Transportation of goods can be carried out in a cost-effective manner through coastal service.The minister stressed on the need for a coastal highway linking all major ports in the state. This would not only facilitate easy movement of goods but attract tourists also to the ports, he noted. The Minister added that a service connecting Kochi, Beypore and Azheekal ports has already been completed. More ship operators were contacting the maritime board to utilise the facility.

“We expect more ships to reach the state’s ports soon,” the Minister said while felicitating people who were behind the crew change operations over the past one year in Vizhinjam.Crew change was carried out in Vizhinjam seaport for the first time on July 15, 2020. Containers, ships and gas tankers were involved in the process. While 2,807 crew members joined service through Vizhinjam port, 2,737 people disembarked as part of crew change. Besides, a management change of one ship happened during this period and sanitisation of three ships was also carried out.Kerala Maritime Board chairman Adv V J Mathew, Kollam Port Officer Capt Hari Achuth Varrier were present.

Vizhinjam
