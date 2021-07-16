Youth Congress cycle rally concludes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Government has become a government that loots people, Congress state president K Sudhakaran has said. He was inaugurating the culmination of the 100-km bicycle protest rally organised by the Youth Congress in protest against fuel price hike, in front of the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Hundreds of Youth Congress activists joined the bicycle protest led by Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil, MLA.

The Modi government has failed to address the difficulties faced by people due to fuel price hike, said Sudhakaran. “The country is being ruled by an iron-hearted Prime Minister. The fuel price has crossed `100. Similarly the LPG prices are going up and people are finding it hard to maintain their family budget. The Covid scenario has added to their difficulties,” he said. Sudhakaran also accused the state for feigning ignorance about the issue.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan failed to take up the issue when he met the PM on Tuesday, said senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. Former CM Oommen Chandy said that the UDF had given tax relief to public. UDF convener M M Hassan, former minister K C Joseph, KPCC working presidents P T Thomas and T Siddique, MLAs Mathew Kuzhalnadan and M Vincent were present.