‘Meet The Minister’ takes up plaints of entrepreneurs

As many as 46 complaints of entrepreneurs from the capital district were addressed at the ‘Meet The Minister’ programme held at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Published: 17th July 2021 05:55 AM

Industries Minister P Rajeeve listens to the views of entrepreneurs during the ‘Meet The Minister’ programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 46 complaints of entrepreneurs from the capital district were addressed at the ‘Meet The Minister’ programme held at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium on Friday. Industries Minister P Rajeeve directly addressed most of the issues raised in the meeting and gave directions to officials of the departments concerned to find a solution to the remaining complaints.

The Minister also directed officials to take time bound action on complaints that could not be addressed at the meeting.

The ‘Meet the Minister’ programme received a total of 103 complaints of which 86 were sent via e-mail and 17 were submitted directly, A total of 62 entrepreneurs participated in the programme. Since most of the complaints were related to bank loans, such complaints were handed over to representatives of the lead bank for urgent disposal.

The Minister directed that representatives of Industries Department should compulsorily attend meeting of district and state level bankers to find a solution to grievances raised by industrialists. On complaints that could not be addressed, discussions will be held between complainants and district level officials concerned at the Principal Secretary level. A new web portal will be launched for the district level for ‘Meet the Minister’ programmes. Principal Secretary (Industries) K Ellangovan, Industries Director S Harikishore, Handloom Director K Sudheer and Kinfra MD Santhosh Koshy Thomas were present.

