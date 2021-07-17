STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala poised to become responsible investment destination: Rajeeve

Committee constituted to examine archaic rules in industrial sector, suggest amendments

P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has immense potential for responsible investment and the state is poised to become the responsible investment destination of the country, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. He was speaking to reporters after attending the ‘Meet The Minister’ programme with entrepreneurs in the capital district. The Minister pointed out that one-fourth of the investment in the world is being done in the responsible investment sector. 

“Responsible investment is based on environmental factors and quality of corporate governance. Kerala has  the conducive environment for such investment. Already, huge investment opportunities are coming to the state. Excellence in social security and basic infrastructure transformation are the state’s assets,” the minister said. 

The Minister said a three-member committee has been constituted to examine archaic rules in the industrial sector and to suggest amendments if needed. The committee, chaired by K C Sunny, Vice Chancellor of National University of Advanced Legal Studies (Nuals) will have former IAS officer T Nandakumar and Law Reforms Commission vice chairman K Sasidharan Nair as members.

“The committee will submit a report within the next three months. The committee will also give suggestions on simplifying the maintenance of registers relating to industries by various departments.  The report will be prepared after extensive discussions with industrialists and other stakeholders. The public can also give their suggestions to the panel,” Rajeeve said.

The Minister said major transformation has happened in the state’s industrial sector. For instance, Kinfra park has the most modern waste treatment facilities. Any entrepreneur who wishes to start a venture there is provided electricity within 24 hours through a subsidiary company under Kinfra. It is keeping such aspects in mind that Kinfra is also part of the Bengaluru-Kochi industrial corridor.   

“However, industrialists, officials and the public are unaware of the state’s transformation in the industrial sector. The government is taking steps to create awareness on that front,” Rajeeve added. The Minister said the government was thinking of evolving a common blueprint for autonomous functioning of industrial estates. 

