Zika virus: Corp intensifies source eradication efforts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has launched an intensive source eradication campaign to combat vector-borne diseases including Zika. A meeting of all departments convened on Friday decided to seek mass participation in the special clean-up drive which started on July 15.

According to Mayor Arya Rajendran, instructions were given to the heads of departments to carry out source eradication in government offices, including the main office of the corporation for a week from July 18 and all other government offices in the city for a week from July 25.

According to the health authorities, there are 28 confirmed Zika cases in the district. As per reports, the Zika virus has been confirmed in Kadakampally (3 persons), Sreekaryam (3 persons), Attukal, Vallakadavu, Kannamoola, Fort, Kunnukuzhi, Pattom, Sasthamangalam, Poonthura, Palkulangara, Nanthancode and Vettukadu wards of the city.