Govt to equip schoolkids for online classes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government plans to declare Thiruvananthapuram as the first city to fully equip school children for online education by July 31. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by General Education Minister V Sivankutty to assess the preparedness for the rollout of school-level online classes in the capital.

The minister directed that students in government and aided schools in the city corporation limits, who do not have digital devices for online education, should be provided with facilities by July 31. School-level committees have been asked to convene meetings and bring out a list of students who require digital devices. The school-level committees have been directed to seek assistance for procurement of digital devices from the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of government undertakings and private institutions, cooperatives, alumni and the general public.