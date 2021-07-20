STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corp council meet witnesses heated discussion over ‘Mayor’s Bhavan’

Mayor said that a committee headed by works committee chairman D R Anil has been entrusted with the responsibility of listening to concerns by people in the ward.

Published: 20th July 2021 06:19 AM

Mayor Arya Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council meeting held on Monday witnessed heated discussions on upcoming ‘Mayor’s Bhavan’, which is being planned as a common centre for Mayors of all city corporations in the state. Mayor’s Bhavan in the capital is proposed to be built at Barton Hill near Kunnukuzhy. Opposition councillors alleged that the Mayor’s Bhavan will be of no use to the public.

UDF councillor Mary Pushpam of Kunnukuzhy ward said that she will not allow the building to be constructed in Kunnukuzhy ward. Replying to her, Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the construction work will be carried out only after taking into consideration apprehensions of the people there. As per the proposed plan, Mayor’s Bhavan will have a camp office, meeting room, residential arrangements for Thiruvananthapuram Mayor as well as other Mayors who visit the capital, an anganwadi, a library and a primary health centre.

Mayor said that a committee headed by works committee chairman D R Anil has been entrusted with the responsibility of listening to concerns by people in the ward. Once the Covid situation is over, a public hearing will be conducted. She said that it will not only be an asset for the civic body, but also will be useful for the people of the area, as it incorporates facilities such as primary health centre, library and anganwadi.

Pandemonium erupted in the meeting when BJP councillors raised the corporation’s proposed reduction in entertainment tax for the one day international cricket match which was held at the Greenfield Stadium in Karyavattom on December 8, 2019.

The then LSG minister had written to the corporation secretary on whether the tax can be reduced from 48 per cent  to 24 per cent, based on a request by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). BJP councillor Anilkumar accused the former minister of interfering in the corporation’s powers. He said the government should provide compensation for the losses sustained by the corporation.

