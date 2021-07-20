STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Good Samaritans to feed homeless on occasion of Eid al Adha

Usually many people come forward to distribute the food in orphanages during the festival.

Published: 20th July 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Usually many people come forward to distribute the food in orphanages during the festival. However, people on the streets are often left out.

Usually many people come forward to distribute the food in orphanages during the festival. However, people on the streets are often left out.

By  Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eid al Adha is a festival of sacrifice and showing kindness to the poor.
Najiya Ershad, a home chef from Sreekariyam, has already taken the lead and like last year, will be distributing food packets to people living on the streets on the day of the festival. A home chef for more than five years now, Najiya has been winning the hearts of food lovers in the city with her signature range of biryanis. 

“Food is an integral part of any festival. Eid al Adha is one such festival. After offering prayers in the mosque, the animal sacrificing ritual is performed where a goat or lamb is slaughtered and then equally distributed among the family, friends and the poor. However, due to the pandemic threat, the celebrations have been cut down. So, we thought of distributing food to the needy people,” says Najiya.

Usually many people come forward to distribute the food in orphanages during the festival. However, people on the streets are often left out. Najiya says, “ Since I own a food business, I have been distributing the extra food packets left to the people living on the streets every day. There are many homeless people in bus stands and railway stations who are unable to get even a meal and go hungry.”

Sheeba is another home chef who has been making homely delights for the city residents under her label ‘La Fleur’. Like Najiya, Sheeba has also decided to observe this year’s festival by extending a helping hand to the less privileged.

“Besides the traditional sacrifice and offering of prayers at the mosque, the true spirit of the festival lies in sharing and caring for the less privileged. Also, the most important part of the festival is to share food with the hungry. Like every year, I will cook and distribute food to the poor people on the festival day,” says Sheeba, who has also been providing financial help to those in need. Recently, she had contributed a huge amount from her food business for the treatment of a cancer patient in Alappuzha.  

Even some city-based organisations are planning to bring cheer to the homeless people this bakrid. Mahesh Parameswaran, founder of Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO, Hope On Pain Ends (HOPE) says, “ We are planning to distribute food packets to more than 100 homeless people in various parts of the city.” The NGO will hand over a street vending cart to Geetha, a homeless woman on Wednesday.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eid al adha Homeless
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp